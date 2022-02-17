Panthers re-sign unrestricted free agents Luvu, Jansen

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers have agreed to a two-year contract extension with backup linebacker Frankie Luvu﻿. The 25-year-old Luvu was a key player on special teams for the Panthers last season, finishing tied for second on the team in tackles with a forced fumble and a blocked punt. On defense he had eight tackles for loss, 1 1/2 sacks along with a forced fumble and fumble recovery. Luvu was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent. The Panthers also re-signed veteran long snapper J.J. Jansen﻿, the team’s longest-tenured player.