No. 24 UNC women take down No. 3 Louisville 66-65

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Kennedy Todd-Williams knocked down the go-ahead free throws with 16.2 seconds left and No. 24 North Carolina survived Louisville’s two final-play missed shots to upset the third-ranked Cardinals 66-65. Todd-Williams finished with 19 points to lead the Tar Heels, who ended an eight-game skid against the Cardinals in dramatic fashion. Louisville’s final possession ended with Chelsie Hall’s desperation putback rolling slowly off the rim as the horn sounded. Hailey Van Lith scored 17 points to lead the Cardinals.