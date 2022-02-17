Money Race: Mayweather’s team races way into Daytona 500

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Floyd Mayweather Jr’s NASCAR team raced into the Daytona 500. Kaz Grala overcame a speeding penalty on pit road to catch J.J. Yeley and advance Thursday night in a Daytona 500 qualifying race. Grala took the No. 50 Chevrolet into a race as one of the open cars that had to race its way into the Daytona 500. Mayweather did not attend the race. But he did FaceTime with Grala before the race and offered his young driver some encouragement.