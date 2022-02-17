Goodwin scores 24, leads No. 17 USC past Washington 79-69

By DAN GREENSPAN

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chevez Goodwin scored 16 of his 24 points in the first half and No. 17 Southern California defeated Washington 79-69. Drew Peterson had 14 points, seven assists and six rebounds, Isaiah Mobley added 12 points, and the Trojans won for the fourth time in five games. Terrell Brown Jr. had 23 points and Emmitt Matthews Jr. added 20 as the Huskies lost by double digits again in the second of three straight games against ranked opponents.