Gisin wins back-to-back Olympic combined, Shiffrin out again

By DANIELLA MATAR

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Defending champion Michelle Gisin won her second straight Olympic gold medal in the Alpine combined race. Mikaela Shiffrin skied out in the slalom leg of the two-run race. Gisin beat teammate Wendy Holdener by more than a second. Federica Brignone of Italy took bronze. Switzerland is the first country to win five gold medals in Alpine skiing at one Olympics. Gisin was 12th after the downhill but was 0.87 faster than anyone else through the falling snow in the slalom. Her combined time was 2 minutes, 25.67 seconds. The 28-year-old Gisin also won a bronze in last week’s super-G.