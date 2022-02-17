Fire burns at Oakland Hills golf club in suburban Detroit

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Firefighters are battling a fire at a more than century-old country club in suburban Detroit that’s hosted several major golf tournaments and is one of Michigan’s most exclusive golf clubs. Police say crews were working Thursday morning to douse flames at the clubhouse of the Oakland Hills Country Club in Bloomfield Township. The club, which opened in 1916, has hosted more than a dozen major golf championships on its South Course, which reopened last summer following a $12.1 million restoration project. WXYZ-TV reports Gil Hanse led the restoration with the hopes of bringing major championships back to the club, which hosted the 2006 Ryder Cup and the 2008 PGA Championship.