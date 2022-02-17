Big offense carries No. 4 N.C. State women past Wake Forest

By BOB SUTTON

Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Diamond Johnson scored 16 points, and No. 4 North Carolina State moved closer to an Atlantic Coast Conference title with a 92-61 victory over Wake Forest. The Wolfpack racked up 37 points in the third, which was the most in any quarter this season. N.C. State has won five straight. Jakia Brown-Turner rolled up 15 points, reserve Camille Hobby posted 14 points, Kayla Jones had 11 points and Elissa Cunane added 10 points for N.C. State. Elise Williams had 14 points and Christina Morra scored 13 for Wake Forest. ACC scoring leader Jewel Spear notched 11 points, well below her average of 19.2.