Barzal, Dobson lead Islanders to 4-1 victory against Bruins

NEW YORK (AP) — Noah Dobson and Mathew Barzal each scored and had an assist, helping the New York Islanders snap a three-game skid with a 4-1 win over the Boston Bruins. Ilya Sorokin made 26 saves, Jean-Gabriel Pageau also scored and the Islanders kicked off a two-game homestand with a victory after a disappointing four-game road trip. Brock Nelson also added an empty-net goal and an assist. Taylor Hall scored the Bruins’ lone goal and Linus Ullmark made 25 saves, but Boston fell for the fourth time in five games.

