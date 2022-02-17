Acliese, Bergersen power EWU past Montana State 88-86 in OT

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Linton Acliese poured in a career-high 38 points and Rylan Bergersen buried a jumper with 5 seconds remaining in overtime to propel Eastern Washington to an 88-86 victory over Montana State. Acliese sank 13 of 19 shots, including 5 of 10 from 3-point range, and 7 of 8 foul shots for the Eagles (14-12, 8-7 Big Sky Conference), who have won three straight. Bergersen finished with 12 points and nine rebounds. He sank two free throws with 20 seconds left to send the game to OT tied at 7. Jubrile Belo had 19 points, six rebounds and five assists to pace the Bobcats (20-6, 12-3).