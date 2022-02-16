Spain to return to full attendance at sports venues

MADRID (AP) — Spanish health authorities have decided to allow soccer stadiums and other sports venues to return to full capacity. Health Minister Carolina Darias says that restrictions limiting fan attendance will be fully lifted on March 4 as the most recent wave of the pandemic driven by the omicron variant wanes. Spain had allowed full seating in October, only to roll it back to 75% in late December when the more contagious omicron strain caused infections to skyrocket. Mandates making face masks obligatory at all sports events remain in place, as well as bans on smoking, eating and drinking.