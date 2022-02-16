Morris returns from concussion to send Nuggets past Warriors

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Monte Morris hit a 3-pointer over Stephen Curry from the right wing as the final buzzer sounded and the basket held up on replay review, sending the Denver Nuggets past the Golden State Warriors 117-116 in a frenzied final minute.Curry hit an off-balanced 20-foot jumper over Morris moments before and converted the three-point play with 5.9 seconds left to finish with 25 points. Curry had just missed a step-back 3 with 21.2 seconds to play, when Morris secured the rebound and drove for a go-ahead layup to put Denver up a114-113 with 14.9 seconds left.