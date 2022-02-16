Harmon and No. 14 Texas women beat No. 6 Iowa State 73-48

By JIM VERTUNO

AP Sports Writer

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Rori Harmon scored 20 points and No. 14 Texas used a smothering defensive effort to beat No. 6 Iowa State 73-48 Wednesday night, snapping the Big 12 leading Cyclones’ five-game win streak. Audrey Warren added 16 points and locked down Iowa State standout forward Ashley Joens over the first three quarters as Texas pulled away. Texas led 31-26 at halftime, then used a dominant third quarter to pull away. Joens finished with 18 points to become Iowa State’s career scoring leader. The Texas win snapped Iowa State’s five game win streak.