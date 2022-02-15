Towns scores 39, Wolves beat Hornets 126-120 in overtime

By BRIAN HALL

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 39 points and 15 rebounds, D’Angelo Russell added 18 points and 11 assists and the Minnesota Timberwolves came back to beat the Charlotte Hornets 126-120 in overtime. Minnesota came back from a 13-point deficit in the fourth despite playing the second half without Anthony Edwards due a right ankle sprain. Miles Bridges had 28 points and 13 rebounds for the Hornets, who have lost eight of nine. LaMelo Ball scored 22 before fouling out in overtime.