Popular, productive Zimmerman retires, set many Nats marks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Longtime Washington Nationals star Ryan Zimmerman has announced his retirement, ending a decorated career in which he became the franchise leader in many major categories and boosted the team to its only World Series championship. Now 37, Zimmerman made it official in a public letter Tuesday. Zimmerman was the first player drafted by the Nationals, picked in June 2005 during their first season after moving from Montreal to Washington. He made his major league debut that September. Popular and productive, Zimmerman spent his entire career with Washington. He was a two-time All-Star, won a Gold Glove at third base and helped the Nationals reach the postseason five times, capped by their run to the 2019 title. Zimmerman set Nationals career records for RBIs, home runs, hits and games.