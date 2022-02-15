Mbappe saves PSG with late goal in 1-0 win over Real Madrid

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappe has saved his team again with a brilliant solo goal deep into injury time as Paris Saint-Germain beat Real Madrid 1-0 in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 match. Mbappe has rescued PSG many times with late goals in the French league this season and he did so again on the biggest stage. After taking a back-heeled pass from substitute Neymar in the fourth and final minute of injury time he cut inside two players down the left and shot the ball between the legs of goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who denied Mbappe early in each half and then stopped record seven-time Golden Ball winner Lionel Messi’s penalty in the 61st minute.