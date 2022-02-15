Korda, Mannarino among Delray winners; Querrey ousted

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Sebastian Korda and Adrian Mannarino were among easy winners at the Delray Beach Open. Both of them gave up only five games on their way to making the round of 16. No. 5 seed Korda was a finalist at Delray Beach last year and on Tuesday defeated Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-4, 6-1. Seventh-seeding Mannarino downed qualifier Liam Broady 6-2, 6-3. But former Delray Beach champion Sam Querrey’s slide continued, as he dropped a 10th consecutive tour match.