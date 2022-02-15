‘Inside the NBA’ crew will do broadcast during All-Star Game

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith will be doing “Inside the All-Star Game” on Sunday. The alternate broadcast will air on TBS while TNT has the traditional feed with Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller and Dwyane Wade. Johnson says the intent is to react to the game and tell stories, but that it remains a blank canvas as far as how things progress. The TBS broadcast will also include Golden State Warriors All-Star Draymond Green, who signed with the network last month as an analyst while still playing.