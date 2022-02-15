Hall leads 1-2 US finish in Olympic ski slopestyle event

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Freestyler skier Alex Hall led a 1-2 American finish in the men’s Olympic slopestyle competition with a trick on his first run where he stopped his rotation midair and turned in the other direction before softly landing. Hall’s opening run drew a score of 90.01. His teammate Nick Goepper turned in a creative run on his second pass to earn silver. Jesper Tjader of Sweden took home bronze. The American men have now captured six of nine Olympic medals since the event made its debut in 2014. Goepper has three of them, adding silver to his silver from the 2018 Pyeongchang Games and bronze from the 2014 Sochi Olympics.