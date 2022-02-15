Georgia Tech’s Collins hires former Florida assistant Turner

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins has hired former Florida assistant David Turner as assistant head coach for defense. Turner also will be the defensive run-game coordinator. Turner has coached defensive linemen in the Southeastern Conference for 20 years. In 2013-14, he worked with Collins at Mississippi State. Turner has been coaching for 36 years, with other stops at Florida, Texas A&M, Kentucky, Alabama and Vanderbilt. Collins has rebuilt his staff after firing three assistants following a 3-9 season that ended with six consecutive losses.