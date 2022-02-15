Duke’s Krzyzewski won’t coach 2nd half vs. Wake Forest

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski is out for the rest of Tuesday’s game between his ninth-ranked Blue Devils and Wake forest due to an illness. Krzyzewski, who is retiring after this season, wasn’t with the team as it returned from the locker room after halftime. The team’s official Twitter account later posted Krzyzewski was “not feeling well” and wouldn’t return. Associate head coach Jon Scheyer took over as the teams began second-half play. Scheyer has been designated Krzyzewski’s successor when he calls it a career after this season. Krzyzewski turned 75 on Sunday.