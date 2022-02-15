Brown leads streaking Celtics to blowout win over 76ers

By AARON BRACY

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 26 of his 29 points in the first half and the Boston Celtics won their ninth in a row, dominating the Philadelphia 76ers 135-87. Jayson Tatum added 28 points, 12 rebounds and six assists for the Celtics, who have closed ground in the Eastern Conference with their stellar play of late. Boston entered sixth in the East, 4 ½ back of first-place Miami. They have won 11 of 12. The margin of victory was the largest by the Celtics over Philadelphia in a rivalry that has been played 457 times. Boston’s previous biggest win was a 124-87 drubbing of Philadelphia on Dec. 20, 1987. Joel Embiid had 19 points and nine rebounds for the 76ers.