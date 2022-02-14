‘Tired’ Valieva to skate at Olympics after doping ruling

By DAVE SKRETTA and JAMES ELLINGWORTH

AP Sports Writers

BEIJING (AP) — Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva says she is worn out after a grueling doping hearing ended with her being allowed to skate Tuesday in the women’s short program at the Beijing Olympics. The 15-year-old Valieva is the favorite for gold in the women’s competition alongside Russian teammates Alexandra Trusova and Anna Shcherbakova. There won’t be a medal ceremony if Valieva finishes in the top three because the International Olympic Committee is concerned she could still be banned for a failed a drug test from Dec. 25. The result emerged last week after Valieva won team gold with the Russian team.