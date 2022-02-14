‘The Rocket’ targets 1st Olympic skiing medal for Britain

By DANIELLA MATAR

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Dave Ryding knows the expectations on a British skier will be high for the first time in decades when he gets to the start gate of the men’s slalom at the Beijing Olympics on Wednesday. Ryding became the first British winner in the 55-year history of the Alpine skiing World Cup when he triumphed in Austria last month. The 35-year-old Ryding is now bidding to end his country’s lengthy wait for a first Olympic medal in Alpine skiing. The Olympic men’s slalom has somewhat of a tradition for producing gold medalists at a late age. And Ryding has always come late to things in skiing. He didn’t even ski on real snow until he was 12.