Millman outlasts Cressy in 3 sets at Delray Beach tennis

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Australia’s John Millman pulled off the first upset of the Delray Beach Open on Monday, needing nearly three hours and three tiebreakers to oust eighth-seeded Maxime Cressy of the U.S. Millman prevailed 6-7 (2), 7-6 (2), 7-6 (3). Other winners at Delray on Monday in round-of-32 matches were Brandon Nakashima, who topped fellow American Denis Kudla 6-1, 6-1; Oscar Otte of Germany, a 7-6 (8), 6-3 winner over Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka; and Italy’s Andreas Seppi, who beat Germany’s Peter Gojowczyk 7-5, 6-4.