Kuzma scores 23, Wizards deal Pistons 8th straight loss

By RICH DUBROFF

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 17 of his 23 points in the third quarter, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 16, and Deni Avdija had 12 points and a career-high 15 rebounds as the Washington Wizards dealt the Detroit Pistons their eighth straight loss, 103-94. Saddiq Bey led Detroit with 24 points. Jerami Grant scored 14, and Cade Cunningham, who leads NBA rookies in scoring, was in foul trouble most of the game and finished with 12 points. Washington had lost nine of its previous 11 games.