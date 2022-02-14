Hammon, Taylor, Bruno headline Women’s Hall of Fame class

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

Becky Hammon, Penny Taylor and Doug Bruno are headlining the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2022. The trio is joined by Alice “Cookie” Barron, Delisha Milton-Jones, Paul Sanderford, Bob Schneider and Debbie Antonelli. The will be inducted into the hall on June 11. The Hall of Fame also is giving its Trailblazers of the Game award for 2022 to Title IX. The federal law that requires athletic departments to provide general equivalence for men and women that turns 50 this year.