Former colleague says ex-Angels employee saw Skaggs do drugs

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Sports Writer

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A one-time colleague has testified that former Los Angeles Angels employee Eric Prescott Kay confided that he watched Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs do drugs the night before he was found dead in Texas. Kay is charged with drug distribution and drug conspiracy for allegedly providing the opioids that contributed to Skaggs’ overdose death. Adam Chodzko says Kay told him he turned down an offer from Skaggs to do drugs with him. A police detective also testified that Kay lied about whether he saw Skaggs the night before he was found dead.