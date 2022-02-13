Wolves win 2-0 at Tottenham to boost top-4 hopes in EPL

LONDON (AP) — Wolverhampton took advantage of dreadful defending by Tottenham to win 2-0 in the Premier League and strengthen its hopes of a top-four finish. Wolves scored both their goals in the opening 18 minutes through Raul Jimenez and Leander Dendoncker to lay the foundations of the victory. Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris was at fault for both of the goals. He flapped twice at shots before Jimenez drove home a finish in the sixth minute and then executed a poor pass out prior to Dendoncker eventually scoring a scrappy second following a deflection off the post. Wolves moved above Spurs and into seventh place.