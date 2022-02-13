No. 3 Louisville women blow out No. 18 Notre Dame 73-47

By GARY B. GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kianna Smith scored 17 points, Hailey Van Lith added 16 and No. 3 Louisville outscored No. 18 Notre Dame 29-6 over parts of the middle two quarters for a 73-47 rout on Sunday. Louisville took control of an initially close contest late in the second quarter with an 11-2 spurt for a 32-21 halftime lead. Chelsea Hall’s six consecutive points keyed Louisville’s 11-0 spurt coming out of the break and eventual 18-4 run that broke the game open at 52-25. Sonia Citron had 13 points and Olivia Miles 11 for the Irish, who had won five of six coming in.