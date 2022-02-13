Martin’s big 2nd half leads No. 24 UConn past St. John’s

By MIKE FITZPATRICK

AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Tyrese Martin scored all 17 of his points in the second half and No. 24 Connecticut rallied past St. John’s 63-60 at Madison Square Garden. R.J. Cole added 14 points and Andre Jackson grabbed 16 rebounds to help the weary Huskies win despite shooting only 36% from the field. They swept the season series from St. John’s and moved into sole possession of third place in the Big East behind Villanova and first-place Providence. Montez Mathis had 14 points off the bench to spark the Red Storm, who played without Posh Alexander for the second consecutive game. The star point guard has a sprained ankle.