Eileen Gu advances on busy day of freestyle at Olympics

By EDDIE PELLS

AP National Writer

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Eileen Gu has made it through to the slopestyle finals in freestyle skiing at the Olympics. She overcame a number of bobbles in her first qualifying run to nail down a solid second trip down the mountain and secure her spot in the top 12. The 18-year-old American-born freestyler is competing for her mother’s home country of China at the Beijing Games. She won the gold medal in big air last week and will also compete in the halfpipe contest later this week. Gu stood at the bottom and ate a dumpling while waiting for her score after the second run.