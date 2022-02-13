US beats Germany, earns top seed in Olympics knockout round

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

BEIJING (AP) — The United States beat Germany 3-2 in its final preliminary round game to earn the top seed in the knockout round of men’s hockey at the Beijing Olympics. The young Americans move on to the quarterfinals Wednesday when they’ll face the lowest remaining seed. The U.S. is the only team to win all three group stage games in regulation. Steven Kampfer and Matt Knies scored against Germany. Drew Commesso made 24 saves for his second victory in as many starts. Germany is seeded eighth and will face Slovakia in the qualification round Tuesday.