Zeigler leads No. 19 Tennessee over Vanderbilt 73-64

By AL LESAR

Associated Press

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Zakai Zeigler came off the bench to score 16 points to lead No. 19 Tennessee to a 73-64 victory over Vanderbilt. Josiah-Jordan James collected 14 points for the Volunteers (18-6, 9-3 Southeastern Conference). John Fulkerson scored 12 and Santiago Vescovi had 10 for Tennessee. The Commodores (13-11, 5-7) were led by Scotty Pippen, Jr. with 23 points. Myles Stute scored 17 and Rodney Chatman had 11.