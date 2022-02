By DAVID SMALE

Associated Press

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Jalen Wilson had 22 points and No. 8 Kansas used a late run to beat Oklahoma 71-69. The Jayhawks scored 11 straight points during a 15-2 burst to take the lead in the final minutes. Kansas improved to 20-4. Jordan Goldwire scored 20 points for Oklahoma. He missed a jumper in the final seconds as the Sooners fell to 14-11.