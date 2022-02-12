Wilson scores 20, No. 8 Kansas holds off Oklahoma 71-69

By DAVID SMALE

Associated Press

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Jalen Wilson scored a game-high 22 points and No. 8 Kansas held off stubborn Oklahoma 71-69. Kansas used a 15-2 run late in the game to come back from a deficit and take its largest lead. The Sooners trimmed it to 70-69 before Wilson hit a free throw. Jordan Goldwire’s jumper in the final seconds caromed away. Kansas (20-4, 9-2 Big 12) also got 18 points from Christian Braun and 11 from Ochai Agbaji. Oklahoma (14-11, 4-8) was led by Goldwire with 20 points and Tanner Groves with 19 points. Elijah Harless added 12 and Jalen Hill had 10.