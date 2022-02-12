Tshiebwe scores 27 in No. 5 Kentucky’s win over Florida

By KEITH TAYLOR

Associated Press

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Oscar Tshiebwe scored 27 points and had 19 rebounds to lead No. 5 Kentucky to a 78-57 win over Florida. Tshiebwe collected a nation-leading 18th double-double of the season and his 11th in a row. The Wildcats have won six straight. TyTy Washington had 10 points for Kentucky before leaving the game with 12:51 remaining with a lower left leg injury. He didn’t return. The Gators saw their four-game winning streak snapped. Colin Castelton led Florida with 18 points.