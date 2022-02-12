True test of love: Engaged ice dancers face off at Olympics

By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Ice dancers Madison Hubbell and Adrian Diaz, who have been engaged for almost four years, will finally turn their attention to wedding planning once the Olympics come to an end. But first, they will spend Valentine’s Day in perhaps the most awkward way possible: skating with someone else against each other on the biggest stage in their sport. Hubbell and longtime partner Zachary Donohue will be going for a medal for the U.S. in Monday’s free dance while Diaz and partner Olivia Smart will be performing for Spain. As far as ice dance love stories go — and there are plenty of them at this Olympics — theirs is probably the most unusual.