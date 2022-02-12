Top-seeded Ruud and Schwartzman to play Argentina Open final

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Sunday’s final of the Argentina Open tennis tournament will feature top-seeded players Casper Ruud of Norway and local favorite Diego Schwartzman. The finalists are the 8th and 15th-best ranked players and the 2020 and 2021 winners of the clay court tournament, respectively. Ruud beat Argentinian Federico Delbonis 6-3, 6-3 on Saturday. Hours later, Schwartzman topped third-seeded player Lorenzo Sonego of Italy in a tense match by 7-5, 3-6, 6-2. Schwarztman played his quarterfinal tie against his compatriot and 2021 runner-up Francisco Cerundolo in the morning. The match was interrupted Friday night in the third set, tied 1-1, due to rain. Schwartzman won 3-6, 6-2, 7-5.