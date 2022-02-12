Sun goes down on Watford in 2-0 loss to Brighton in EPL

WATFORD, England (AP) — Not even a pep talk from Elton John has helped Watford, which remained stuck in the relegation zone after a 2-0 loss to Brighton in the English Premier League. The music icon and Watford superfan called new manager Roy Hodgson recently to wish him and the club well. But Watford’s goalless run extended to four league games in Hodgson’s third match in charge since replacing Claudio Ranieri and being tasked with avoiding relegation. Neal Maupay connected with Tariq Lamptey’s cross and hooked it into the top left corner of the net in the 44th minute at Vicarage Road. Adam Webster made it 2-0 in the 83rd.