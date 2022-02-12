Smith, Egbo lead No. 10 Baylor past West Virginia 75-57

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

WACO, Texas (AP) — NaLyssa Smith and Queen Egbo had double-doubles, Jordan Lewis made consecutive 3-pointers to finally put No. 10 Baylor ahead to stay and the Bears beat West Virginia 75-57. Smith had 30 points and Egbo scored 13, while both had 12 rebounds. Lewis had 18 points for 19-5 Baylor. There were 11 lead changes in the game, the last when Lewis made a 3 with 8:13 left in the third quarter for a 34-32 lead. Madisen Smith had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the 11-11 Mountaineers, who have lost four of five.