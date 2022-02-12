Shiffrin, Goggia take positive vibes from downhill training

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP National Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin and Sofia Goggia have come away with positive thoughts after taking part in the first women’s downhill training run at the Beijing Olympics. The race is scheduled for Tuesday. Shiffrin is still not sure whether she will enter what would be her fourth event of the 2022 Games. So far she did not finish either of her first two races and was ninth in her third. Goggia is trying to come back from a crash that left her with knee and leg injuries last month. She showed up late in China and said she was happy that she did not feel any sense of fear in the start gate during Saturday’s practice session.