Sakkari vs. Kontaveit in St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy final

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Maria Sakkari will face Anett Kontaveit in the final of the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy after the top-seeded players came through the semifinals. Sakkari has defeated Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-4 in a match that lasted just over three hours. The second-seeded Kontaveit has had a somewhat easier path to the final by beating Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 6-4. Sakkari and Kontaveit have met 12 times and split the wins evenly. Kontaveit won three of their five meetings last year.

