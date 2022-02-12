Russia’s Davis mum on mom’s role in Olympic doping case

By SALLY HO

Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — Russian ice dancer Diana Davis mostly remained silent as partner Gleb Smolkin snapped at reporters for asking about Davis’ mother, embattled figure skating coach Eteri Tutberidze, and her involvement in 15-year-old Kamila Valieva’s doping case. Davis looked uneasy as she held tight to Smolkin while batting off questions following the duo’s strong performance in the rhythm dance competition. She didn’t say much, except to tell a reporter that the stuffed animal tissue box in her hands was a dog and that she felt happy. Davis was born in Las Vegas and holds dual citizenship with Russia. Smolkin spoke on her behalf, reprimanding reporters for asking about Tutberidze and Valieva.