Olympic ski slopestyle qualifier postponed due to wind, snow

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Freestyle skier Eileen Gu’s quest for a second gold medal at the Beijing Games ran into a slight detour when gusty wind and snow postponed the qualifying round for women’s slopestyle. Qualifying will now take place Monday and the final the following day. That avoids putting the gold-medal round directly against the Super Bowl that’s being televised on the Olympic network, NBC. The men’s slopestyle qualification switches from Monday to Tuesday. That final will now be Wednesday. Gu was born and raised in the United States but has become an even bigger star in China, the country where her mother is from and that the 18-year-old from San Francisco chose to represent. Gu won the gold medal in big air.