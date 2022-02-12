Norwegian brothers win gold, bronze in Olympic biathlon

By MARTHA BELLISLE

Associated Press

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Johannes Thingnes Boe of Norway skied fast enough to overcome a missed target and win the Olympic gold medal in the biathlon sprint race. Boe covered the 10-kilometer course in 24 minutes, 0.4 seconds to win his third medal of the Beijing Games. He also took gold in the mixed relay and bronze in the individual race. Quentin Fillon Maillet of France also missed one target but couldn’t match Boe’s speed. He took silver. Tarjei Boe earned bronze behind his younger brother and Fillon Maillet.