Jackson, Clippers hold off Doncic, Mavs in rematch, 99-97

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Sports Writer

DALLAS (AP) — Reggie Jackson scored 24 points and the Los Angeles Clippers held off the Dallas Mavericks in the final minute for a 99-97 victory to earn another split in another two-game set between the teams. Luka Doncic had 23 of his 45 points in the fourth quarter two nights after scoring 28 of his career-high 51 points in the first of Dallas’ 112-105 win. The LA victory in the rematch meant splits in all three two-game home sets over two seasons for teams that have met in the first round of the playoffs the past two years. The Clippers won both of those series.