Everton beats Leeds 3-0, moves away from EPL relegation zone

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Everton has claimed just its second win since September in the English Premier League by beating Leeds 3-0 to move five points clear of the relegation zone. Goals from Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane and Anthony Gordon steered Everton to victory in its first home league game under Frank Lampard. The Toffees went 2-0 up in the first half via headers from Coleman and Keane in the 10th and 23rd minutes, respectively. Leeds striker Rodrigo hit the crossbar in between and did so again late in the first half before Richarlison’s 78th-minute strike deflected in off Gordon to wrap up the win.