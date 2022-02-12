Baylor F Tchamwa Tchatchoua suffers significant knee injury

WACO, Texas (AP) — Baylor forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua is out indefinitely after suffering a gruesome left knee injury in the 10th-ranked Bears’ game against Texas. Tchamwa Tchatchoua was going down the court after a missed shot by the Bears in the first half when his left leg turned awkwardly. He crumbled to the floor near midcourt. He didn’t put any weight on his left leg when being helped off the court. The 6-foot-8 player from Cameroon, known as “Everyday Jon” because of his high-energy play, was coming off a career-high 21 points Wednesday night at Kansas State.