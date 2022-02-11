Tatum scores 24, Celtics beat Denver for 7th straight win

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 24 points, Marcus Smart added 22 points, five steals and two crucial free throws, and the Celtics held on to beat the Denver Nuggets 108-102 for Boston’s seventh straight victory. Robert Williams added 15 points and 16 rebounds as Boston extended its longest win streak of the season. Derrick White had 15 points, six rebounds and two assists in his debut with Celtics after being acquired from San Antonio in a trade deadline deal. Boston spoiled another big night for Nikola Jokic who had his 71st career triple-double with 23 points, 16 rebounds and 11 assists. Aaron Gordon finished with 17 points.