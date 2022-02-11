Super Bowl ads look toward the future — and the past

By MAE ANDERSON

AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Super Bowl advertisers this year want Americans to forget about pandemic woes and focus on the future: of electric vehicles, mind reading Alexas, robots and cryptocurrency. And also to harken back to the nostalgic past with nods to ’90s movies like “Austin Powers” and “The Cable Guy.” The ads aim to deliver a dose of escapism with light humor and star-studded entertainment as America remains mired in the pandemic and high inflation. The Los Angeles Rams are taking on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56 on Sunday. But for many, the big show of the night will be the commercials.